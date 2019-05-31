Tucson firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the Lost Barrio Shopping District this morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of South Park Avenue, near East Broadway and South Euclid Avenue. About 40 firefighters responded to the scene.
Several passersby called 911 to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, according to department news release.
When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from the roof of the building and began extinguishing the fire from the building's exterior.
Additional crews were assigned to protect nearby areas that were threatened by the fire, the release said.
Tucson Electric Power also responded to the incident to cut the electricity to a nearby power line that the fire was burning.
The fire was under control in over an hour, the release said. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported as of early Friday.
This is the second large building fire in the area in the past year.
On June 19, 2018, an early morning blaze ripped through a construction site along Broadway, at East 10th Street and North Tyndall Avenue, several blocks north of Friday morning's fire.
No one was injured, but the fire caused around $10 million in damages, according to Star archives.
Department spokeswoman Jessica Nolte said it's unknown if the two fires are connected.
No more information was available at this time.