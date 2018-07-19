The back wall of a Mariscos Chihuahua restaurant location caught fire this morning, officials say.
The restaurant, located at 356 E. Grant Road, has been closed for remodeling, so no diners were in the restaurant at the time of the fire, Tucson Fire spokeswoman Jessica Nolte said.
According to Nolte, construction crews were working on the restaurant's renovations when the back wall caught fire. The renovation crews used a garden hose to help put out the fire before firefighters arrived.
When Tucson Fire arrived, it took firefighters six minutes to get the fire under control, Tucson Fire said on Twitter.
The fire is said to be caused due to plumbing and soldering work.
No injuries were reported.