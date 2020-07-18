Tucson firefighters save person stuck in burning mobile home

Tucson firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a burning mobile home Saturday morning, officials say.

At about 8:25 a.m., firefighters arrived at the home in three minutes to get the person out and extinguish the fire in the 3400 block of South Camino Seco, a department news release said.

Two other people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

The 18 firefighters had the blaze under control shortly before 8:50 a.m.

Three people were displaced from the area and are receiving help from Red Cross of Southern Arizona.

