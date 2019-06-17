Tucson Fire Department crews working a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 17th Street near Campbell Avenue Monday afternoon, officials said. 

There is no word yet on whether anyone is injured in the two alarm fire, according to the department.

The fire was under control by 5:25 p.m., the fire department said. Crews were still mopping up hot spots at that time. 

No further information was immediately available. 

A Tucson Fire captain gets help with his gear on a hot day after a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire.

As part of the department's new decontamination procedures, Tucson firefighters gets scrubbed and rinsed after working a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019.
