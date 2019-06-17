The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 17th Street near Campbell Avenue Monday afternoon, officials said.
There is no word yet on whether anyone is injured in the two alarm fire, according to the department.
505pm: Crews are working a house fire near on 17th Street near Campbell. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire. #TucsonFire pic.twitter.com/QLCLjjhsiQ— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) June 18, 2019
The fire was under control by 5:25 p.m., the fire department said. Crews were still mopping up hot spots at that time.
No further information was immediately available.