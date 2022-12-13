 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson food bank closed over Christmas week

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and all of its locations will be closed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

All locations of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be closed for food distribution and other services from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

People who need a monthly food box this month are encouraged to visit food bank resource centers before then during regular distribution hours.

Regular food distribution hours in Tucson are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the food bank's main facility at 3003 S. Country Club.

The closure affects all five resource centers of the Food Bank located in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales and Marana. Caridad Community Kitchen, Las Milpitas Community Farm and the Willcox Distribution Center will also be closed during this time.

You can check hours of distribution times at the various centers at www.communityfoodbank.org

