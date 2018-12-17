The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is hoping to collect about 55,000 pounds of food at this year’s Winterhaven Festival of Lights.
The 69th annual festival is free, but donations of nonperishable food or money for the food bank are encouraged. Donation stations will be set up at all the entrances to the neighborhood, which is at East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads.
The festival runs until Wednesday, Dec. 26. Visitors can walk through the neighborhood from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. A drive-through night is scheduled for Dec. 26.
The food bank collected about 50,000 pounds of food at last year’s event and hopes to top that mark this year.
The most-needed items are cereal, tomato products, peanut butter, canned tuna or chicken, canned vegetables, canned fruit and canned soups.
Monetary donations can be made at communityfoodbank.org
For information about the festival of lights go to www.winterhavenfestival.org