Tucson food bank looking for volunteer groups to help with food distributions

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeking volunteers, including groups, to help distribute food outside Kino Stadium in the coming weeks.
Shifts are Tuesdays and Thursdays with volunteers needed from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The food is distributed through a drive-through method.
The work is physically demanding and will require loading boxes and bags of food into vehicles while working outside in the heat, said the food bank in a news release.
Volunteers are required to wear masks and will be asked to take their temperatures before starting their volunteer shifts. Volunteers and staff will also practice social distancing from each other.
“We are taking every precaution to keep volunteers safe in these times of COVID-19,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the food bank. “We also know that people who volunteer get a lot out of it, by helping others and reaching out to people in need in our community.”
The food bank serves nearly 1,000 households in an average drive-through distribution at Kino. About 50 volunteers are needed each Tuesday and Thursday to help with the distributions.
Because of the high number of volunteers needed at each distribution, groups are encouraged to sign up. The leader organizing the group should contact volunteer@communityfoodbank.org
