Tucson food bank to close from Dec. 25-Jan. 3 to give staff, volunteers break

The Community Food Bank’s five resource centers will be closed for food distributions and other services from Dec. 25 to Jan. 3.
People who need monthly food boxes are encouraged to pick them up at the centers before the closures.
The closure means there will be no food distributions at the Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 31. Currently, distributions at the complex are held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Food distribution at Kino will be extended by one hour on Thursday, Dec. 24, with food boxes available from 8 a.m. to noon.
The closures affect the food bank’s five resource centers in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales and Marana.
More information is available at communityfoodbank.org/locations
