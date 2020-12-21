Tucson food bank to distribute food from its headquarters beginning Jan. 7

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will return to distributing emergency food from its location at 3003 S. Country Club Road on Thursday, Jan. 7.
This will shift the distribution from Kino Sports Complex, where the agency has been conducting two-times-a-week food distributions since May. It will remain a drive-through distribution at the Country Club location.
The food bank will also expand the number of hours it distributes food once it shifts to the Country Club location.
Beginning Jan. 7 emergency food will be available from 8 am. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This is an extra day of food distributions as well as additional hours.
“Moving back to our Country Club location allows us to grow our hours and offer people more options for when to pick up their monthly food box,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the food bank. “It takes a lot of resources to get food to Kino and distribute there. We can be more efficient, and double our hours of food distribution with this return to our Country Club warehouse.”
This is the last week of food distributions from the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, where food is available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 24.
All food bank facilities will be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.