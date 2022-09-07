Tucson food bank's HungerWalk 2022 is Saturday

HungerWalk 2022

HungerWalk 2022 to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

When: Saturday, Sept. 10.

Where: 8 to 11 a.m. at Kino Sports Complex at Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road; from 8 to 11 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.

Participants can also join virtually at home or in a location of their choice.

Cost: $25 per person for ages 12 and older; $10 per person for children ages 6 to 11 (free for children under age 6). Individual and Team Registration are available

Virtual participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike a mile outdoors in their neighborhoods or at their favorite parks, or to log steps in pools, indoors on treadmills or simply in their houses. You can also practice a favorite hobby or activity of your choice and post photos or videos to your favorite social media platforms using #HungerWalk2022 and tagging the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

For more information about the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona services or to make an online donation, visit www.communityfoodbank.org and to register for the walk, visit www.communityfoodbank.org/hungerwalk-2022/

Donations can also be mailed to: