Tucson food bank's HungerWalk 2022 is Saturday

HungerWalk 2022 returns as an in-person event at two locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The walk raises money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

 Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona / 2018 file photo

What’s the next best thing to a good meal? Raising money to provide one for those in need. Supporters of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona want to savor the opportunity to come together for that purpose at the 2022 HungerWalk on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“We know that seeing 1,000 people gathered to fight hunger brings hope and says something about the community. It helps us to know that we are not in this alone. It is a visible sign of support that we really savor,” said Norma Cable, public relations and marketing specialist for the food bank.

The event will mark the food bank’s first return to an in-person fundraiser since 2019.

The Tucson walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Kino Sports Complex at Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road, and will feature a one-mile route through the food bank warehouse. Green Valley residents can walk at 8 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Those who prefer the convenience of a virtual walk can participate at any location and time on Saturday.

“There were so many unknowns during the pandemic and virtual walks were great. People were sharing pictures on social media and were out everywhere walking, running, hiking, biking and swimming their miles. It was fabulous and people can do that again if they choose, but many people are looking forward to being together in person,” said Cable.

The largest fundraiser of the year for the food bank seeks to raise at least $150,000 while promoting awareness about hunger in the community and the array of services available at the warehouse and gardens at 3003 S. Country Club Road. Participants have the opportunity to tour the site and attain insight into services such as composting and desert-friendly gardening.

“People are often surprised by the size of our warehouse, which speaks to the amount of work we do serving people in five counties throughout Southern Arizona. It is eye-opening for people to see what we are all about,” said Cable.

All funds raised at the walk will be utilized for general support of the food bank, providing everything from mobile food pantries and training at Caridad Community Kitchen to outreach/education about healthy food and free community meals.

The need for all services continues to increase; in fact, demand for food rose 20% in both June and July over those months in 2021, according to Cable.

“Grocery store prices are so high and gas is more than it was last year and traditionally we see a jump in August anyway since people are sending their kids back to school,” Cable said. “That often means they have expenses such as school clothes and supplies and other choices that affect the family budget. We are really seeing the effects of inflation: People can’t make it on what they used to and many families are still impacted by COVID-related issues, which means we are seeing an increase in demand for our services.”

Contact freelancer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

HungerWalk 2022

HungerWalk 2022 to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

When: Saturday, Sept. 10.

Where: 8 to 11 a.m. at Kino Sports Complex at Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road; from 8 to 11 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.

Participants can also join virtually at home or in a location of their choice.

Cost: $25 per person for ages 12 and older; $10 per person for children ages 6 to 11 (free for children under age 6). Individual and Team Registration are available

Virtual participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike a mile outdoors in their neighborhoods or at their favorite parks, or to log steps in pools, indoors on treadmills or simply in their houses. You can also practice a favorite hobby or activity of your choice and post photos or videos to your favorite social media platforms using #HungerWalk2022 and tagging the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

For more information about the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona services or to make an online donation, visit www.communityfoodbank.org and to register for the walk, visit www.communityfoodbank.org/hungerwalk-2022/

Donations can also be mailed to:

  • Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85713

