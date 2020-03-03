2 Tucson foundations seek applicants for $3 million in end-of-life care projects

Tamara McKinney, a spokeswoman for the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, said philanthropist Shaaron Kent, who died in 2001, established an endowment fund with the organization for her work in addressing hospice care issues and the universal experiences of death, dying and grieving. In this three-year grant cycle, the foundation will award $225,000.

In 2017, these two foundations awarded more than $3 million to 10 projects to support end-of-life care programs in Arizona. Nine of the projects were in Pima County. The Lovell Foundation awarded $3.4 million for projects, and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona awarded $472,550.

The projects included working with families, couples and individuals to engage in end-of-life conversations through workshops, and to better train physicians, health-care teams and medical students about how to have the discussions with patients.

Amoroso said the projects expanded to be more diverse and inclusive and added partners in the LGBTQ+ community, and also are working with the Coalition for African-American Health and Wellness. Conversations are also taking place in the Islamic, immigrant and Hispanic communities.

“We are proud in that the first round of funding helped Pima County to become the largest community-based end-of-life care partnership in the country,” said Amoroso. “We are hoping that the next round helps us to become the most effective in the country.”

