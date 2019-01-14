Major traffic delays like those that affected drivers Monday morning on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Tucson due to road repairs won't happen again, a transportation official says.
Monday's delay was caused by a rainy morning that didn't let freshly painted lane markers dry.
Transportation officials say it will not happen again.
Arizona Department of Transportation crews are removing the surface asphalt layer on eastbound I-10 between Ruthrauff Road and Miracle Mile, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 12 through 19.
The work didn't wrap up as expected at 5 a.m. Monday because the rain wouldn't allow the paint for lane lines to dry, said Tom Herrmann, an ADOT spokesman.
With more rain in the forecast this week, Herrmann said ADOT will either use a dryer for fresh paint or hold off on the road repairs, possibly extending the project's timeline.
"Whatever it takes, we're not going to have this problem tomorrow," Herrmann said.
The portion of Interstate 10 being worked on remained closed to two lanes until about 8:15 this morning, Herrmann said.