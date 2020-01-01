Tucson Fringe Fest returns with 23 new shows

Artists pay a registration fee, but beyond that, the Fringe picks up the tab on the venue space, the technical help, the marketing and, in the case of the touring performers, lodging and public transportation.

Green, who started as a participant at Tucson Fringe in 2013, said she fell in love with the concept early on.

“We handle the nuts and bolts and take some of that financial pressure off,” she said.

Green added that the Fringe is a great way for local artists to create shows that may not fit the mission statements of some of the other theater companies in town. Participating artists get 100% of the ticket sales.

“It really levels the playing field,” she said. “You don’t have to be established or have name recognition.”

Among the performers at this year’s festival is local musician Tom Potter, who is offering a retrospective on comedy in music, from “hokum blues to seafarers’ shanties,” according to the Fringe program, in his one-man show dubbed “Tom Potter, a Brief History of American Musical Humor.”

Catfish Baruni and Carl Case will be there, too, recording their podcast, “Stop Hating Yourself,” live at the Temple of Music & Art’s Cabaret Theater.