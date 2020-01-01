Tucson Fringe Fest returns with 23 new shows

Maryann Green beams with excitement when talking about a certain bachelorette party happening next week.
The party isn’t Green’s. She’s married. In fact, it isn’t even real.
“Tammy’s Bachelorette” is one of 23 shows being performed in town next week as part of the Ninth annual Tucson Fringe Festival, and Green, the fest’s executive director, is a fan of the concept.
“It is an interactive, white-trash bachelorette party,” Green said of the production, which is being put on by the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble out of New York City. “We haven’t seen this type of interactive format at the festival before.”
Tucson’s Fringe Festival is one of 47 fringe fests slated to take place in the United States in 2020 and one of more than 200 in the world.
The original Fringe Festival, held each year in Edinburgh, Scotland, runs for a month and offers over 3,000 shows across the city.
The fringe format is simple: Performances are unjuried and uncensored. Anyone can participate.
In the case of Tucson Fringe Festival, production pitches were literally drawn out of a hat at Tap & Bottle’s downtown location last September.
About half of the performances scheduled for this year’s Fringe Festival are local. The rest hail from cities across the country, including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; and Chula Vista, California.
Artists pay a registration fee, but beyond that, the Fringe picks up the tab on the venue space, the technical help, the marketing and, in the case of the touring performers, lodging and public transportation.
Green, who started as a participant at Tucson Fringe in 2013, said she fell in love with the concept early on.
“We handle the nuts and bolts and take some of that financial pressure off,” she said.
Green added that the Fringe is a great way for local artists to create shows that may not fit the mission statements of some of the other theater companies in town. Participating artists get 100% of the ticket sales.
“It really levels the playing field,” she said. “You don’t have to be established or have name recognition.”
Among the performers at this year’s festival is local musician Tom Potter, who is offering a retrospective on comedy in music, from “hokum blues to seafarers’ shanties,” according to the Fringe program, in his one-man show dubbed “Tom Potter, a Brief History of American Musical Humor.”
Catfish Baruni and Carl Case will be there, too, recording their podcast, “Stop Hating Yourself,” live at the Temple of Music & Art’s Cabaret Theater.
In “How to Contract Lycanthropy,” to be performed at the Screening Room, downtown, Minneapolis resident Matthew Kessen will provide tips and tricks on becoming a werewolf. In addition to the Cabaret and The Screening Room, performances will be held at the Steinfeld Warehouse on West Sixth Street, StudioOne on East Toole Ave. and at The Circus Academy of Tucson’s performance space on West Speedway.
“A number of shows are being produced for the first time at the festival,” Green said. “We are always excited to offer that opportunity.”
