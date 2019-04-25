Tucsonans, rejoice.
Eegee's is opening a brand new location tomorrow — its first new location since 2015 — and to celebrate, the new store is offering 25-cent Eegee's. Yes, only 25 cents for a small Eegee.
The store, located at 1530 W. Grant Rd. near Interstate 10, will be open at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The lobby will be open until 10 p.m. and the drive-thru will close at 11 p.m.
If a 25-cent Eegee at the new location isn't enough, the grand opening will also feature prize giveaways.
And if you didn't know, Eegee's just brought back its popular Banana Blush flavor. It's available today while supplies last.