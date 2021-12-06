Tucson gets new council member, vice mayor selected

Both Fimbres and Kozachik have served on the council since 2009. Monday’s inauguration marks the start of their fourth terms representing Wards 5 and 6, respectively.

The council also went through the annual process of selecting one of their own to hold the position of vice mayor. The spot doesn’t have well-defined parameters in city policy, according to Mayor Regina Romero, but it largely consists of filling in for the mayor when she’s absent.

Outgoing Vice Mayor Nikki Lee made a motion to choose council member Santa Cruz as her replacement for the next year, which was then unanimously approved by the council.

Santa Cruz has represented Ward 1 on the council since in 2019. She has primarily focused on issues of equity while in office, most recently having spearheaded an effort to remove “gendered language” like “councilman” and “him” from city legislation.

She did not respond to the Star’s request for an interview or comment on her appointment during the meeting. Her website states that Santa Cruz’s mission as vice mayor “is to serve as the bridge between working families and city hall.”