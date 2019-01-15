A Tucson girl suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Tuesday evening, police say.
The girl was hit while attempting to cross Pima Street near Wilmot Road shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say the driver has remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.
Tucson police officers have shut down Pima Street westbound from Tanque Verde Road to Rook Avenue, which is west of Wilmot Road.
🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 16, 2019
Westbound Pima St from Tanque Verde to Rook Ave is shut down due to a serious-injury pedestrian collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/blTtlJOirB