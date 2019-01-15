lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A Tucson girl suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Tuesday evening, police say.

The girl was hit while attempting to cross Pima Street near Wilmot Road shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say the driver has remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Tucson police officers have shut down Pima Street westbound from Tanque Verde Road to Rook Avenue, which is west of Wilmot Road.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1