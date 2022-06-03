Tucson Greyhound Park to close at end of June

Tucson Greyhound Park will close for good at the end of June, 78 years after opening and six years after the last dog race there.

In a message posted on the former greyhound racetrack’s website and Facebook page, the park said it will be hosting the Belmont Stakes on June 11 before closing its doors.

“We are sad to say that it will be our last Belmont as we will be shutting our doors at the end of June 2022,” the park said in a message to patrons.

It is unclear what will happen with the historic racetrack property at 2601 S. Third Ave.

The dog track, which opened in 1944, has been hosting simulcast horse and dog racing and offering parimutuel off-track betting since dog racing was ended by state law in 2016, after 72 years of racing at the Tucson track.

Officials of Tucson Greyhound Park did not respond to requests for comment on the impending closure or future plans for the site.

Closure of the former dog track will leave Tucson with only three licensed brick-and-mortar off-track betting sites.

Such operations have faced increased competition for gambler’s dollars from tribal casinos, and more recently in Arizona, from online sports betting.

The legislation that launched online sports betting in Arizona last September also allows bettors to place online parimutuel bets on horse and dog races through "advanced deposit wagering," in which the bettor must fund an account with authorized sites before being allowed to place bets.

Arizona had allowed such wagering by telephone only since 2014.

The remaining off-track betting sites in the Tucson area are at Famous Sam’s East, 7129 E. Golf Links Road; Midtown Tavern, 3620 N. First Ave.; and Old Father Inn, 4080 W. Ina Road.

