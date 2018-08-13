Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is hosting a one-day veterans resource fair Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is open to all veterans and active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve personnel. Military service will be verified, according to organizers. The event will be at the Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road, just west of Interstate 10.
Local service provides will offer clothing, haircuts, legal assistance, housing options, employment support services and information about VA and Social Security benefits. There will also be some services for pets.
Veterans Serving Veterans seeks to reach as many homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless to connect them with available services.