Volunteers set out donated clothes for needy veterans during Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans (TVSV) annual threeday ‘Stand Down’ outreach for homeless veterans and veterans in need, in March.

 David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star

Tucson veterans and military service members can find community resources this Thursday at a resource fair.

Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans will host the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road.

Active duty military, veterans, National Guard members and reservists can find assistance with clothing, haircuts, minor medical treatment, housing options, legal matters and veterans court.

There will be resources for mental health, religious and substance-abuse counseling, and treatment referrals. Veterans can also find help with job searches, resume writing, vocational rehabilitation, disability claims, benefits applications, pet vaccinations, and spay and neuter vouchers, among other resources.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The event includes free breakfast and lunch.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.