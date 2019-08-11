Tucson veterans and military service members can find community resources this Thursday at a resource fair.
Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans will host the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road.
Active duty military, veterans, National Guard members and reservists can find assistance with clothing, haircuts, minor medical treatment, housing options, legal matters and veterans court.
There will be resources for mental health, religious and substance-abuse counseling, and treatment referrals. Veterans can also find help with job searches, resume writing, vocational rehabilitation, disability claims, benefits applications, pet vaccinations, and spay and neuter vouchers, among other resources.
The event includes free breakfast and lunch.