Habitat for Humanity Tucson is looking for a man who allegedly stole from their home construction site for low-income individuals and families.
The man was captured on video at the site near Elvira and Mission Roads on Tucson's southwest side Sunday. He was seen taking down the camera before the video ended.
He is believed to be connected to four break-ins at construction sites since April, the organization said in a news release. The estimated loss is valued at more than $4,000.
Anyone with information about the man seen in the video should contact Tucson Police Department or Habitat for Humanity Tucson.