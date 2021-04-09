Tucson groups join forces to support sex assault survivors, promote awareness

Noriega said she found herself Googling state coalitions and resources in other cities on a regular basis. She called the caseload this past year a "mixed bag," saying she and the program's other advocate heard from students that began to process abuse that had happened more than a year prior, and spoke to others that were experiencing domestic abuse and intimate partner violence, as activity on campus ground to a halt.

"We're still 100% here and ready to support (survivors,) despite COVID or being away from campus," Noriega said. "We don’t ever want folks to feel hesitant to reach out. We always put the needs of survivors and students at the center."

When it comes to this year's alternative awareness campaign, Noriega said it came down to having their hands in several pots, but being careful to not take everything on by themselves.

"Where is the work happening and where can we link up so it can be a collective effort and it doesn't fall on anyone, has kind of been my approach," Noriega said.