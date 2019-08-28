A vote sign directs voters where to cast their ballots on Tucson's primary election day on August 27, 2019.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson city clerk's office will resume counting ballots in the Tucson primary on Thursday, officials say.

There are 4,498 ballots left to count, but results from Tuesday's election are unlikely to change in the contested primary races for mayor and Ward 1.

More than half of the uncounted ballots were dropped off at voting locations on Election Day.

Here's a breakdown of ballots to be counted:

• Ballots returned from Pima County: 1,033

• Ballots received in the mail on Election Day: 301

• Replacement ballots cast at city voting locations: 815

• Ballots dropped off at city voting locations: 2,336

• Provisional ballots: 11

• Conditional provisional ballots: 2

