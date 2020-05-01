Tucson has to 'get creative' in how to use $95M in federal coronavirus funds

Officials are thinking out of the box when it comes to devising ways to use $95 million in federal CARES act Tucson received to help overcome steep revenue losses to Tucson's budget from the coronavirus epidemic.

That's because that money — exactly $95,634,512 — cannot be used for revenue replacement, but rather only for things like coronavirus-related expenditures incurred by the city.

That includes expenses like acquiring medical and protective supplies, improving telework capabilities for employees, providing paid sick and family leave to employees, and caring for homeless individuals, according to a memo sent to Tucson council members this month and obtained by the Star.

“Myself and city manager have had to be very clear with our council about let’s not start getting giddy about $95 million because it is not permissible to use it as revenue replacement," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said.

That revenue replacement is ultimately important for the city, which has lost a yet-to-determined amount of revenue, mainly from a drop in sales tax prompted by the closure of local businesses to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Romero, who along with Gov. Doug Ducey, issued a proclamation closing many of those businesses, said the CARES act restrictions have her concerned because that revenue will leave thin the city's general fund, which is used to pay for things like emergency services.

“It does not answer the question for us, or help alleviate the concern we have, regarding the near future and how COVID-19 is going to affect our budget," she said of the federal money. "… We don’t have an answer of how we are going to continue providing those services when the money that we use to pay these emergency service workers is dwindling.”