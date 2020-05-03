Tucson has to 'get creative' to use $95 million in federal coronavirus funds

Tucson officials are thinking outside the box when it comes to devising ways to use the $95 million from the federal CARES Act that the city received to help overcome steep revenue losses due to the pandemic.

That’s because that money — exactly $95,634,512 — cannot be used for revenue replacement, only for coronavirus-related expenditures incurred by the city.

That includes expenses like acquiring medical and protective supplies; improving telework capabilities for employees; providing paid sick and family leave to employees; and caring for homeless individuals, according to a memo sent to Tucson City Council members this month that was obtained by the Star.

“Myself and city manager have had to be very clear with our council about let’s not start getting giddy about $95 million because it is not permissible to use it as revenue replacement,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

That revenue replacement is ultimately important for the city, which has lost a yet-to-determined amount of revenue, mainly from a drop in sales taxes prompted by the closure of local businesses to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Romero, along with Gov. Doug Ducey, issued a proclamation closing many of those businesses, and the CARES Act restrictions have her concerned because those revenue losses will deplete the city’s general fund, which is used to pay for things like emergency services.

“It does not answer the question for us, or help alleviate the concern we have, regarding the near future and how COVID-19 is going to affect our budget,” she said of the federal money.