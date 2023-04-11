Tucson's heat is back.

On Monday the city's temperature surpassed 95 degrees for the first time in 2023.

In fact, Monday's high of 97 degrees was a new record high for April 10th, the National Weather Service said.

The old record was 96 degrees, which was hit three times since weather records have been kept here: 1907, 1989 and 2018.

Between 1991 and 2020, the average day Tucson hit 95 degrees or more was April 24th, the Weather Service said.

Following in Monday’s footsteps, the NWS predicted that Tuesday could also see a record or near-record high temperature.

Tuesday's high is expected to be 98 degrees.

The rest of the week in Tucson will continue to be warm and sunny weather.

Wednesday's high is expected to be 94 degrees, with a low of 62 degrees.

Thursday should be partly sunny and breezy. The high temperature is expected to drop to the lower 80s.

However, clear and sunny weather is back on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s for both days.