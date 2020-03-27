Tucson health-care workers 'preparing for war' as coronavirus cases here rise

Doctors, nurses and other health-care workers are bracing for the rise in Arizonans infected with the COVID-19 virus, which is expected to peak here in just a few weeks.

Exhaustion and high risks of exposure to coronavirus are ensured as they cope with a disease that has engulfed the world and, in Arizona, is causing the governor to call for a 50% increase in hospital bed capacity as soon as possible.

To help the local health-care workforce, several departments at the University of Arizona are collaborating with community partners to create a plan that will support them in areas of housing, emotional health and physical safety for both the workers and their families.

“Basically, this is about the Tucson community taking care of the people who will be providing health care for the community,” said Dr. Bradley A. Dreifuss, assistant professor of emergency medicine and public health at the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine.

More about the plan will be shared with the public next week, he said.

The Arizona Daily Star, in seeking to better understand what health-care workers are experiencing, spoke to several about what they are thinking, feeling and doing to prepare for what will likely be the greatest challenge of their professional lives. Several interviewed for this story did not want to include where they work because they were expressing political views or had a security concern.

Hitting home

Jennifer Wurster is a nurse practitioner who works at a local urgent care where personnel have been testing high-risk patients, those in group-living conditions and health-care workers with fevers and respiratory symptoms.