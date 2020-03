Tucson health clinic on Craycroft Road offering coronavirus tests

Escalera Health is offering on-site coronavirus tests and screenings for adults who meet CDC criteria, the clinic says.

The health clinic, located near North Craycroft and East Grant roads, began offering coronavirus tests last week. Photo IDs and insurance cards are required.

Priority testing is available for people over the age of 65 years old who are showing symptoms, people with underlying health issues who are showing symptoms and health care workers and first responders who are showing symptoms.

According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Registration at Escalera Health is also required for a follow-up telemedicine visit.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2224 N. Craycroft Road. For questions, call 209-1919.