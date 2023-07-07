Tucsonans face a weekend of near-record highs and excessive heat warnings.

But relief is within sight — really.

It reached 110 degrees Thursday, topping the previous record for July 6, of 109 degrees in 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.

Thursday also marked the first of seven straight days expected to approach or pass record-high temperatures here.

Friday and Saturday are each expected to reach 109 degrees, just two degrees short of the current record highs dating back to 2017 and 1994, respectively.

Sunday and Monday are each forecast to be 108 degrees, below record-highs of 110 degrees in 1979 and 109 degrees in 2021 for the two respective dates.

Tuesday is expected to reach the current hottest July 11 on record, 111 degrees. That record high was set in 1958.

Tucson is entering the longest consecutive streak of over-100-degree days this decade.

Currently, that record is held in 2020, when Tucson hit triple digits from July 6 through August 20. If the expected highs hold over the next few days, that record will fall on Wednesday.

So far in 2023, Tucson has had four days of high temperatures above 110 degrees. That's twice the historic average for June and July, along with twice the amount of plus 110-degree days between May and August of 2022, Weather Service data shows

While high temperature for July 12 is expected to be 111 degrees, the chance of rain is expected to creep up.

The last official rainfall in Tucson was May 19. The 48 consecutive days of no rain ranks as the 82nd all-time rainless period for Tucson. But 1950 was even drier. From Sept. 8 to Dec. 30 of that year — 114 consecutive days — had no rain, Weather Service data shows.

The area's lack of precipitation is mostly due to where the upper-air highs are located in relation to the region, a measure of how the weather is behaving in Earth's atmosphere.

Moisture-driven winds that come from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California are being cut off, mainly due to the upper high being more southern than meteorologists would like it to be to trigger rain here. Ideally this would be situated over the Four Corners area. With the upper-level highs being situated in the south and a lack of moisture over northern Mexico, high-and-dry winds are the only thing Tucson has encountered so far in this year's monsoon season, the Weather Service says.

“The high’s expected to move east and we’re expecting to see a little of bit of moisture," Lance Tripoli, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson, said about next week.

According to the seven-day forecast for the region, chances of rain begin late on Sunday night, and it increases to about 30% Monday through Thursday nights.

During the coming days of hot days, the Weather Service recommends avoiding outdoor activities through the hottest parts of the day — generally between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Photos: 2022 monsoon around Tucson