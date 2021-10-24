Tucson High alumni who died in WWII honored at walkway dedication

The memory of 143 Tucson High alumni who died while serving in World War II was honored this weekend with the dedication of a brick walkway outside the school's Hall of Champions.

The bricks on the walkway were engraved with the names of those who died. The bricks had been purchased as memorials by family members and friends.

The Tucson High Badger Foundation sold the bricks and made the walkway along with other brick walkways dedicated to veterans of other wars and those purchased as memorials to other alumni.

The money from the sales of bricks ─ minus the cost of the bricks and engraving ─ was added to the Badger Foundation's scholarship and endowment fund. There are currently 11 former Tucson High students making use of these scholarships to further their education.

The chairman of the Badger Foundation Board of Directors, Jerry Strutz, presided over Saturday's dedication. It included a keynote address by Mike Butler, a retired Marine colonel and a 1962 THS graduate .

Following the keynote address, the names of the alumni killed during WWII, the Vietnam War, and Afghanistan were read, sometimes by family.