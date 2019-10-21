If you go: "The Chasers"

Author Renato Rosaldo will give a free presentation of "The Chasers," a prose poetry collection, on Friday, Oct. 25.

Rosaldo, a cultural anthropologist and emeritus professor at Stanford University and New York University, will give the talk at 3:30 p.m. at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.

The book is available for $19.95, plus tax.