Tucson hires manager to lead its Tucson Million Trees initiative

The initiative to plant a million trees will be a big part of the city’s climate action plan. Local environmental experts say Tucson’s low tree canopy, or percentage of the city that is covered by trees, has contributed to increasing temperatures in the metropolitan area.

In particular, the tree initiative will focus on planting native and drought-resilient trees and will prioritize neighborhoods that are most vulnerable to extreme heat, which are often low-tree canopy and low-income communities of color. In partnership with Tucson Water, the program will also develop stormwater harvesting infrastructure to capture, retain and filter stormwater.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the City of Tucson on such a critical program,” said Gillett. “Mayor Romero's Million Trees Initiative is an innovative effort to help cool our rapidly warming city, build a more equitable future, and grow a more ecologically diverse Tucson. Our efforts today will help ensure that Tucsonans can thrive under a shade tree well into our future.”

The Mayor and Council Member Richard Fimbres kicked off tree planting season last month by planting 25 trees outside of the Thomas O’ Price Service Center in Ward 5, where tree canopy is particularly low. With Gillett joining the team, officials said they are planning to have more planting events in other areas throughout the city.

