Tucson Homeless Connect will hold its one-stop event Friday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. Information and services will be available for homeless families and individuals.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star 2015/

Tucson Homeless Connect is having its 19th one-day resource fair on Friday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The fair will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a number of service providers at the event, which typically helps about 350 people.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Homeless individuals and families can get help with identification cards, court issues, free clothing, health screenings, haircuts, drug and alcohol counseling and help with housing and shelter.

There will also be VA benefits help, employment opportunities and other services.

For more information go to www.tucsonhomelessconnect.org.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags