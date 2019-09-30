Tucson Homeless Connect is having its 19th one-day resource fair on Friday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The fair will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd.
The event is free and open to the public.
There will be a number of service providers at the event, which typically helps about 350 people.
Homeless individuals and families can get help with identification cards, court issues, free clothing, health screenings, haircuts, drug and alcohol counseling and help with housing and shelter.
There will also be VA benefits help, employment opportunities and other services.
For more information go to www.tucsonhomelessconnect.org.