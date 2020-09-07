Tucson Homeless Connect to distribute 300 backpacks with supplies, resource information

Because of the pandemic, Tucson Homeless Connect will not do its usual one-stop event with service providers but will provide help to the homeless on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Volunteers with the group will travel around Tucson that day handing out about 300 backpacks with various items in them to homeless people.
Board members will gather that morning at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd., to fill the 300 backpacks with such items as masks, water, gift cards for food, socks, wipes, flip flops, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, towels and other helpful items.
In addition, in each backpack there will be a packet containing resource information about how to get housing, ID cards, job assistance appointments, and where to go for help with legal and medical issues. There will also be information about obtaining VA benefits, food stamps, Social Security information and other resources that can benefit the homeless.
Tucson Homeless Connects works to get people off the streets and into homes. It also works with veterans and their families.
For more information, go to www.tucsonhomelessconnect.org
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.