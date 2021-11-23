Tucson hospitals could be headed for crisis as COVID cases rise, health official warns

The vaccines and booster shots greatly reduce the risk of hospitalizations.

"If you are sick, please stay home over the next few days," Cullen said, adding that even if you have been fully vaccinated, if you are infected it's still possible for you to spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others.

The same is true if you have received a booster shot, she said. While the booster will lower a COVID-19 patient's viral load, it's still possible for a person who has received the booster to spread the virus to others.

New weekly cases in Pima County are higher now than they were last year, a trend that has been true since August.

Cullen expects these numbers to keep rising.

"I've stopped being a prognosticator other than to say, I think things are going to continue to increase for the next period of time."

As schools break for holiday vacations, Cullen said she sees two potential ways that could affect COVID-19 cases.