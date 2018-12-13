Tucson Fire Department get water on an attic fire in a home in the 3500 block of N. Avenida Albor in Tucson on Dec. 13, 2018

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

A dog was found dead during a house fire on Tucson's west side Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Avenida Albor, where heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of a single-story home, a Tucson Fire Department news release said.

The first crew on scene confirmed residents were not inside the home.

One of two dogs inside was safely removed, but the second dog was found dead, the news release said.

The blaze eventually caused the attic to collapse into the home. No firefighters were injured after battling the fire for 45 minutes.

The couple is staying with family and the American Red Cross is assisting with needed clothing and medications.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated.

