Homeless outreach coordinators successfully housed all Bravo Base occupants who wanted housing after the city closed the longtime homeless camp near Santa Rita Park.
City spokesperson Lane Mandle said the last person, who had special requirements due to medical needs, was housed Monday.
Mandle didn't know if anyone who had been living at the homeless camp opted not to go into temporary housing. Old Pueblo Community Services, the main housing coordinator on this effort, couldn't be immediately reached.
.@cityoftucson workers from Environmental Services and Code Enforcement continue their clean up of #campbravo near Santa Rita Park. pic.twitter.com/snQohZw6Y0— Mamta Popat (@mamtapopat) November 20, 2018
The city is at the site, near East 22nd Street and South Fourth Avenue, cleaning up, which includes taking down abandoned tents, disposing belongings and removing piles of tires that had been set up as a make-shift perimeter fence.
Mandle says the cleanup is progressing and should be done by the end of the day Tuesday.