Sentinel Peak-a-boo

Low hanging clouds obscure the top of “A” Mountain near downtown Tucson on Jan 6, 2019. There is a 50 percent chance of more showers in the area on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storm system is expected to continue spreading rain and high elevation snow with extensive runoff from the Santa Catalinas and Rincon Mountains. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

A flood watch was issued for a broad swath of Arizona due to widespread rainfall expected from a storm moving in from California.

The flood watch was to be in effect noon Thursday to Friday afternoon. It includes Tucson.

Other communities in the watch area included Kingman, Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Wickenburg and Safford.

Phoenix is not included.

Rain totals up to 1 inch are possible across lower deserts, with higher totals in higher terrain, the National Weather Service said

The weather service's Flagstaff office said "mountains will experience the brunt of this weather event, causing creeks and streams to run, possibly heavy at times."

