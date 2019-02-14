A flood watch was issued for a broad swath of Arizona due to widespread rainfall expected from a storm moving in from California.
The flood watch was to be in effect noon Thursday to Friday afternoon. It includes Tucson.
Other communities in the watch area included Kingman, Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Wickenburg and Safford.
Phoenix is not included.
Rain totals up to 1 inch are possible across lower deserts, with higher totals in higher terrain, the National Weather Service said
The weather service's Flagstaff office said "mountains will experience the brunt of this weather event, causing creeks and streams to run, possibly heavy at times."