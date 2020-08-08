You are the owner of this article.
Tucson inmate dies following medical emergency Saturday

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Pima County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of an inmate who suffered a medical emergency Saturday, the department said.

At about 4 a.m., corrections officers found Evan Hizer, 38, in distress and having breathing problems inside his cell at the Pima County Jail.

Staff attempted life-saving measures until Tucson Fire Department paramedics took Hizer to a hospital.

Hizer was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. A cause of death has not been determined, the department said.

No further information has been released. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

