A man was seriously injured in a collision, shutting down the intersection of North First Avenue and East Yavapai Road near East Prince Road, officials say.
The man may have been on a skateboard when he was hit by a pickup truck, said Tucson Police Department spokesperson Officer Ray Smith.
He was transported to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. It's unknown whether he was in a crosswalk.
The road might be closed for several hours, Smith said. It may reopen sooner if the man's condition stabilizes.
No more information was available at this time.