Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was seriously injured in a collision, shutting down the intersection of North First Avenue and East Yavapai Road near East Prince Road, officials say.

The man may have been on a skateboard when he was hit by a pickup truck, said Tucson Police Department spokesperson Officer Ray Smith.

He was transported to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. It's unknown whether he was in a crosswalk.

The road might be closed for several hours, Smith said. It may reopen sooner if the man's condition stabilizes.

No more information was available at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara