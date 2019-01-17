Sgt. Pete Dugan

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The crash was initially reported as a hit-and-run collision but Tucson police officers learned the other driver involved stayed at the scene.

The intersection of North Campbell Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road reopened several hours later.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott