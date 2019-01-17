A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, officials say.
The crash was initially reported as a hit-and-run collision but Tucson police officers learned the other driver involved stayed at the scene.
The intersection of North Campbell Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road reopened several hours later.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@frankiemagos) January 18, 2019
The intersection of Ft. Lowell and N. Campbell is reopened. Initially, the collision was reported as a hit and run, investigators learned the involved passenger vehicle remained on scene & cooperated with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/7MvofGzDLA
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 17, 2019
The intersection of N. Campbell Ave and E. Ft. Lowell Rd will be shut down for the next several hours while detectives investigate a hit & run collision involving a motorcyclist. Injuries are life threatening. Anyone w/info is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/8au40gKjri