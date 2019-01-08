lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was seriously injured in a collision, shutting down the intersection of North First Avenue and East Yavapai Road near East Prince Road for about an hour-and-a-half, officials say.

The man may have been on a skateboard when he was hit by a pickup truck, said Tucson Police Department spokesperson Officer Ray Smith.

He was transported to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries but is now stabilized. It's unknown whether he was in a crosswalk.

No more information was available at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara