Tucson jail inmate dies following medical emergency Saturday

Pima County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of an inmate who suffered a medical emergency Saturday, the department said.
At about 4 a.m., corrections officers found Evan Hizer, 38, in distress and having breathing problems inside his cell at the Pima County Jail.
Staff attempted life-saving measures until Tucson Fire Department paramedics took Hizer to a hospital.
Hizer was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. A cause of death has not been determined, the department said.
No further information has been released.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.