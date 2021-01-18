 Skip to main content
Tucson jail inmate hospitalized with COVID-19 dies
A 70-year-old Pima County jail inmate has died of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus last month, officials said.

The unidentified inmate tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 30 and was placed in medical isolation in the jail infirmary, Deputy James Allerton said in a news release Monday.

The inmate, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, was taken to a hospital on Jan. 10.

He died at the hospital Jan. 18, the release said.

The inmate had been at the jail since December 2018 on charges of probation violation, child molestation, sexual abuse and kidnapping, Allerton said.

