Adam Rex spoke about adopting his son during the Tucson Storytellers event at The Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave., in Tucson, on Feb. 19, 2019. Rex spoke of his all efforts and struggles to become a good father. Several storytellers shared about major risks they took in life. The event was hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson in partnership with Startup Tucson and sponsored by the Arizona Lottery. 

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Life throws curve balls at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks.

From learning to love again to learning to walk again, join Tucson Storytellers for a night of living storytelling around the theme of "Comebacks."

Six community members will take the Tucson Storytellers stage on April 23 at The Loft to share their true, first-person stories. 

Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson

Details

When: Tuesday, April 23, 6-6:30 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinemas, 3233 E Speedway Blvd

Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 students. Get tickets here

More: Food, drink and concessions will be available to purchase at The Loft. 

