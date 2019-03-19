Life throws curve balls at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks.
From learning to love again to learning to walk again, join Tucson Storytellers for a night of living storytelling around the theme of "Comebacks."
Six community members will take the Tucson Storytellers stage on April 23 at The Loft to share their true, first-person stories.
Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson.
These storytelling nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers!
Details
When: Tuesday, April 23, 6-6:30 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinemas, 3233 E Speedway Blvd
Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 students. Get tickets here.
More: Food, drink and concessions will be available to purchase at The Loft.