The Tucson City Council voted Tuesday to join Pima County in taking part in a lawsuit aimed at curbing construction of the border wall in three Arizona preserves.
Several environmental groups, including the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity, have sued the Trump administration for waiving environmental reviews and other laws to speed up border wall construction through protected areas, including in Pima County. They have sought a decision of the Supreme Court to halt the construction in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Tucson council members voted unanimously during Tuesday’s study session to participate amicus curiae — as an impartial adviser in the case, without becoming a party to the suit. Pima County supervisors similarly voted last month.
Later Tuesday, the council also voted unanimously to take a stance against the Trump administration’s enforcement of Migrant Protection Protocols that were recently expanded to Arizona’s border with Mexico.
Mayor Regina Romero, who was presiding over her first meeting in her new position, reiterated that the stance was important to show the new mayor and council would affirm Tucson’s status as an “immigrant-welcoming community.”