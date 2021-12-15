Tucson landlord found guilty of stalking local judge

A jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Tucson landlord accused of stalking a local judge.

Jurors in Pima County Superior Court deliberated for less than three hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, before convicting Fei Qin of stalking Justice of the Peace Adam Watters in the days before Watters fired a "warning shot" toward the defendant.

In closing statements recapping the Feb. 14 confrontation outside Watters' home in the Catalina Foothills, the prosecution focused on testimony from Watters and his family members that they feared for their safety after someone repeatedly threw trash on their lawn, around the same time the judge's pickup truck tires had been slashed on two separate occasions while parked overnight in his driveway.

The string of incidents in early February would "cause emotional distress and reasonable fear to any reasonable person," said out-of-town prosecutor Brian McIntyre, the Cochise County attorney who was brought in to avoid a conflict of interest if a local judge presided over the Watters' case.