A Tucson lawyer accused of cheating a city law firm and abandoning clients has been banned from practicing law in Arizona, the state bar said.
Zachary W. Schon, 38, consented to be disbarred as of May 13, about 12 years into what once seemed a promising career.
Schon was practicing criminal law as a contractor with a Tucson law firm when he stopped showing up for court hearings, said a news release from Wednesday from the State Bar of Arizona.
He also started taking on new clients behind the law firm’s back without sharing the proceeds, the news release said.
Schon’s no-shows in court hurt his clients, some of whom were arrested, had their driver’s licenses suspended or had trials rescheduled without their knowledge, it said.
He pledged at one point to repay the law firm $36,000, but reneged and never paid, it said.
The news release doesn’t name the affected law firm.
Schon’s LinkedIn profile says he worked most recently for nearly three years at Farhang and Medcoff, a law firm in central Tucson.
Before leaving the firm in 2018, his profile says, he was named a 2017 Lawyer of Distinction, an honor it says is bestowed on only about 10 percent of American attorneys.
His LinkedIn profile now describes Schon as “Excited to embrace new career opportunities.”