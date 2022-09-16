Tucson likely warmer, drier through end of 2022

Warm weather in southeastern Arizona isn’t done just yet as odds favor the next three months to be warmer and drier than usual, an extended forecast predicts.
Tucson will likely see slightly below precipitation and above average temperatures throughout October, November and December, according to the seasonal precipitation and temperature outlook from the National Weather Service.
These trends are also anticipated to continue through winter as La Niña is expected for a third year, the Weather Service said.
La Niña has caused winters in Tucson to be drier and warmer for the past few years, the NWS said. Last year throughout October, November and December, Tucson saw a total of 1.36 inches of rain. In 2020, Tucson received a total of 0.40 inches of rain during the same period.
The average amount of rainfall seen during that three-month period is 2.19 inches, the NWS said.
People are also reading…
Before Tucson can gear up for fall and winter, the 2022 monsoon still needs a final push to get to average rainfall.
Temperatures this weekend are predicted to run a few degrees above normal, the NWS said. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low 100s.
The sunny weather is not expected to last long.
Increasing moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms as well as cooler temperatures next week, the forecast shows. Starting Monday night, there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all have 30% chances of showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.
So far this monsoon season, Tucson has received a total for 4.48 inches of rain. August storms helped Tucson catch up, bringing the total to slightly below average.
There are still two weeks left for Tucson to reach the average rainfall seen during a monsoon. Typically, Tucson receives a total of 5.18 inches of rain.
The 2022 monsoon officially ends on Sept. 30.
Videos: Recap of this year's Tucson monsoon
Watch now: Cañada del Oro Wash floods, community left to deal with damages
Watch now: Tuesday's powerful storm on Tucson's southeast side
Watch now: Nighttime lightning storms in Tucson
Watch Now: Flooding forces closure of Sunrise Dr. at Esperero Wash
Watch now: Helicopter view of waterfall in the Catalinas
Watch now: Rillito River running steadily after recent monsoon showers
Watch now: Friday showers kick off Tucson's forecasted rainy weekend
Watch now: Flooding in Nogales kills 3, prompts new dam
Watch now: Flash flooding hits Sabino Canyon after stormy week in Tucson
Watch Now: A time-lapse camera catches a flash flood in the Foothills
Watch now: Flash flood warnings for Upper Sabino Canyon
Watch now: Lightning strikes over Tucson during latest thunderstorm
Watch now: Time lapse of intense thunderstorm, lightning over Tucson
Watch now: Sweetwater Wetlands Park shows off monsoon greenery
Watch Now: Monsoon sunset
Watch now: Monsoon showers have water running in Sabino Canyon
Watch Now: Flood Damage inside Coronado Foothills Estates
Watch now: Water running in parts of the Rillito following this week's monsoon showers
Watch now: Intense water rescue in Apache Junction following heavy rain Thursday
Watch Now: The leading edge of flood waters fills the Tanque Verde Wash near Wentworth Road.
Watch Now: Time lapse shows Monsoon storm over Tucson
Watch Now: Monsoon clouds over a Convair B-36J Peacemaker at Pima Air & Space Museum
Watch now: Harrison Road closed at Pantano Wash due to runoff
Watch now: Time lapse of Tucson's Sunday afternoon thunderstorm
Watch now: Flooding rages in Flagstaff due to burn scar left by Pipeline Fire
Watch now: Time lapse shows Thursday thunderstorm sweep through Tucson
Watch now: Time lapse of Friday's heavy rains in Tucson
Watch now: Time lapse shows Saturday's showers sweep over Tucson
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com