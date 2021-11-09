Tucson makes progress with RTA, breaking monthslong standstill

“I feel more optimistic on the development of an RTA Next plan happening than at any time since taking office 10 months ago,” said Supervisor Rex Scott, who represents Pima County on the RTA Board. “We can do so much more together than any of us can do alone.”

Scott proposed a new plan that could give Tucson one extra representative on the Citizens Advisory Committee, a group of 35 community members who are tasked with developing the plan for RTA Next.

Board members voted to adopt proposed numbers as a guideline rather than a rule, however. The move was intended to allow smaller communities to have more advisory committee members and create flexibility if the number of committee applicants falls short for any one jurisdiction.

Despite that caveat, Scott’s plan still has potential to address one of Tucson’s complaints: It makes it more likely that the city will have a level of representation on the advisory committee that is on par with its large population and may give the city more say in the RTA Next planning process.