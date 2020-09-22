Tucson man, 67, dies after crash in Sahuarita

A 67-year old Tucson man has died of injuries he sustained in a traffic wreck in Sahuarita, and authorities are seeking witnesses to the crash.
Gary Mark was not wearing a seat belt when his black Mercedes rear-ended a Jeep parked on the shoulder of northbound Nogales Highway just south of Sahuarita Road, the Sahuarita Police Department said.
The crash occurred Saturday, Sept. 19, around 8:30 a.m. Mark was taken to a Tucson hospital, where died Monday, Sept. 21.
The Jeep driver was taken to a hospital and released with minor injuries, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 351-4900 or the department's tip line at 445-7847.
